Obituary: Larry Fulton

Larry Fulton, aged 67, of Great Falls, Montana, passed suddenly, on Thursday August 14, 2025, surrounded by his wife, daughter, son, and grandchildren.

Born on September 7, 1957, in Great Falls, Montana to his surviving mother Gladys Joy Fulton and the late Harry Lee Fulton IV, Larry was a devoted family man and automotive innovator.

Larry’s passion for drag racing and high-performance engines evolved into an internationally renowned boutique business inside the hot rod industry and became “the source” for three deuce Rochester carburetors. Larry’s carburetor systems were considered masterpieces by customers and judges. Larry’s work contributed to his customers winning prestigious awards such as the 2008 George Poteet car of the year.

Larry’s unique ability to tune Rochester carburetors is something that the entire industry has lost with his passing. Larry spent countless hours mentoring and helping other hot rodders make their dream car come to life.

Larry leaves lasting cherished memories with his family, including family vacations traveling to Glacier Park, summer lake trips, drag races, and family time well spent. He was so proud of his kids and their accomplishments personally and professionally and loved playing with his grandkids.

Larry and Nancy had the chance to travel, experience new things and eat great food when traveling to see Cassie and Travis in various locations around the states. Larry loved a cold IPA, a nice bourbon Old Fashioned, and sharing a good meal with good company.

Those remaining to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 47 years, Nancy Fulton; daughter, Cassie Fulton Flores and David E Flores; son, Travis Fulton and Ann Loraine Fulton; sister, Vicki Hollstein and Bryan Hollstein; mother, Glady Joy Fulton; and four grandchildren.

