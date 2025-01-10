Obituary: Leonard McNee

Leonard McNee passed away peacefully on January 7th, 2025, after a long battle with Parkinsons, in Great Falls, Montana, at the age of 80.

Leonard was born on May 3rd, 1944, in Clay Center, Kansas, to Leonard McNee and Mildred Keeler. He grew up in Clay Center and graduated from the local high school in 1962. Shortly after graduating, Leonard began his career with the United States Air Force. During this time, he met and married Shirley; their marriage later ended in divorce.

The military moved Leonard all over the U.S., including Smyrna, TN; Columbus, OH; Colorado Springs, CO; and Great Falls, MT. Great Falls is where Leonard would settle and meet the love of his life, Linda. The two tied the knot on September 10th, 1988, in Great Falls, Montana, and were married for 37 years. He spent his career as an Aircraft Crew Chief from 1963–1974 and a Missile Maintenance Team Chief from 1975–1984. After retiring as a Tech Sergeant in 1984, he went on to serve in the USAF Civil Service for another 19 years.

Fishing was a huge part of Leonard’s life. He basically lived at Tiber Dam outside of Chester, Montana. He was a founding member of Walleye’s Unlimited (Great Falls Chapter) and always participated in “Kids Fishing Day” at Tiber. Hunting was another passion for Leonard, and he was an excellent taxidermist. When Leonard wasn’t hunting or fishing, he enjoyed other hobbies, including darts, pool, cribbage, bowling, and dancing. He loved dancing with his wife, Linda, who has said, “Oh, he can dance! That’s why I married him!” Leonard was also a great mechanic and loved pulling up to car shows in his 1962 Triumph TR3. Other hobbies included being a member of VFW Post 1087, and he was a die-hard NASCAR fan.

Leonard is survived by his wife, Linda McNee; his sons, Russell C. McNee, Craig (Amanda) M. McNee, and Raymond (Hope) A. Grinstienner; his daughter, Reyne (Lynette) A. Grinstienner; his brothers, Richard McNee and Rodger (Donna) McNee; his grandchildren, Devan E. McBratney, Cody McNee, Drew (Ashley) Grinstienner, Noel Grinstienner, Nettie (Marc), and Marky; and his great-grandchild, Emma G. Tinsley

