Obituary: Linda Converse

Linda Lee (Scheid) Converse was born on March 13, 1948 to Harold and Delila Scheid, the oldest of four children. The family resided in Terry, MT until her junior year of high school. They moved to Columbus, MT where she graduated. She attended Montana State University (go bobcats) for a semester before moving home, to her family in Terry. After experiencing many shenanigans with her sister Rita and cousin, Nancy (Wolfe) Birkholz, she moved to Great Falls, MT to obtain a bookkeeping certification from the commercial college. She completed the course and when working for GTA, she met Don Converse, and they were married on September 19, 1970 in Terry, then made their permanent home on the ranch in Augusta, Montana.

Don and Linda welcomed three girls into their family, Sarah, Pam, and Teresa. Through the years she made it known that she was a city girl who married a rancher. She still ended up working outside helping Don, much to her annoyance. She was perfectly happy being the bookkeeper for the ranch and letting the three girls help their dad. The joke around the house was that she always wanted a dishwasher and dad said he gave her three. She was an excellent cook and baking was her therapy. She was well known for her deviled eggs and her delicious sweet treats.

She loved supporting her grandchildren (biological and by heart) by attending sporting events, music concerts and anything else they were involved with. They were her shining lights and the joys of her heart. Most importantly, mom loved the Lord and shared her faith with her family and community. Mom loved sports, especially high school football and basketball. She thought that baseball and volleyball were like watching paint dry. You could find her every weekend during the fall, watching high school sports, college football games on Saturday and NFL on Sunday, after church. Some of the best times she had were attending MSU Bobcat football games with the kids in Bozeman.

She was incredibly active with the Augusta Community Church, the youth programs, as well as women's Bible studies and available for any other event. She was a 4-H leader in Augusta through all of the different club names. She volunteered up to a year ago when she was diagnosed. Another of her greatest loves was being a member of the Augusta American Legion Auxiliary. She was incredibly proud of the fact that her father was a veteran and had even encouraged her daughters and grandchildren to become members. She loved working with Tina Freeman on the "cheap seats" side of the rodeo stands every year. Thanks to her influence, even now you can find the girls cooking burgers, and selling concessions with Tina, and the grandkids helping out taking tickets and walking the stands.

Linda is survived by her daughters Sarah Converse (Great Falls), Pam Converse (Conrad), Teresa Lane (Augusta). Her biological grandchildren are Taylor Converse (Great Falls), Loren and Bethany Lane (Augusta). Brothers Lynn (Cheryl) Scheid of Miles City, Ryan (Suzanne) Scheid, Mandan, ND, sister Rita Scheid, Terry, Brother in law Dale (Sharon) Converse, Northville, MI, Sister in law Mary Converse, Great Falls, nine nieces and nephews and many great and great-great nieces and nephews.

