Obituary: Lois Ann (Metzel) Service

Lois Ann (Metzel) Service, aged 84, passed away on January 15, 2025, peacefully in her sleep. Lois was born on March 29, 1940, to Herschel William Metzel and Leta Wanda (Sinclair) Metzel in Fairfield, MT. Her family later moved to Winnett, MT where she graduated from high school.

Lois married her husband, William Andrew Service, on June 29, 1958. They moved to Havre, MT and began their family. First with William James Service and then with Donald Kent Service. They later moved to Great Falls and welcomed their daughter, Lori (Mike) Chouinard.

Lois began her career at the Great Falls Public School in 1970 and retired after 33 years of service.

Lois and Bill enjoyed spending time with family and friends at their cabin in Lincoln, MT. Lois continued this tradition after William’s passing in 2016. An ideal morning for her was waking up and enjoying morning coffee with her devotionals and prayers.

Lois is survived by her sister, Penny (Haight) Hoover; children, Bill, Dony, and Lori; nine grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren; one great-great- granddaughter; and a great-great grandson on the way.

