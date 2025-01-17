Obituary: Loretta Mary Winters

Loretta Mary Winters was born on December 18, 1935, in Columbus, Montana to Bernard C. Visser and Jennie T. Visser, the youngest of seven children. She attended grade school in a one room country school and attended high school at Billings Central, graduating with the class of 1954. She attended Eastern Montana College in Billings where she met Robert G. Winters. They married in 1956 and were later divorced.

Loretta began working at Dick Grieb Buick in 1975. There, she became the first woman Service Manager in the Northwest Zone for the Buick Motor Division and held that position until the dealership closed in 1994. She won numerous awards and world class trips for customer service satisfaction. She enjoyed her co-workers and meeting the customers, with many becoming lifelong friends. Loretta later worked as a receptionist at Johnson Distributing until her retirement in 1998.

She was preceded in death by her beloved daughter, Roberta L. Winters-Burns; her parents, Bernard and Jennie; brothers, Bernard, John, and Jim Visser; sisters, Genevive Reymer, Teresa Kolesar, and Anne Marie Visser; nephews, Jim and Mike; and niece, Cheryl.

Loretta is survived by her beloved children, Cindy (Allan) Peterson of Moses Lake, Washington, Coni Thornburg (Dennis) of Ojai, California, and Mark (Brooke) Winters of Great Falls, Montana; grandchildren, Lindsey Thornburg, Troy Peterson, Lanie Lamb, Austin and Michael Burns, Reid, Peyton, and Parker Winters; great-grandchildren, Teddy Peterson, Petra and Trygg Lamb; nieces, Teresa, Denise, and Sue; nephew, Butch; many great-nieces and nephews; and son-in-law, Greg Burns.

