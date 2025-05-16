Obituary: Lori Jean (Rendel) Wollan

Lori Jean (Rendel) Wollan, aged 59, passed away peacefully and without pain after a long battle with cancer at Peace Hospice House in Great Falls, MT on Wednesday, May 14, 2025. She was born in Paw Paw, Michigan on May 5, 1966, to Allen D. Rendel and Barbara E. (Stitzinger) Rendel. Lori graduated from Greybull High School in 1984, and then completed a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Montana in 1988.

In 1988, Lori moved to Columbia Falls, MT where she started her 35-year career with the U.S. Forest Service. She met the love of her life, Thad Wollan, during the summer of 1988, when they worked on the same timber crew for the Hungry Horse Ranger District in Hungry Horse, MT.

Thad and Lori were married on July 18, 1992, and moved to Great Falls, MT where Lori was hired as Geographic Information Specialist (GIS). Thad told Lori, “Five years tops, and then we go back to the west side,” but they remained and made a wonderful life for themselves. They were both active in the Great Falls and Vaughn, MT communities and made many close friends and “family” during their 32 years living in Great Falls.

Lori and Thad both retired on June 28, 2024, and planned to start traveling around the U.S. and Canada. However, her reoccurring back issue turned into a battle for her life starting in July of 2024. On October 7, 2024, Lori underwent surgery at the University of Washington Hospital in Seattle, WA, to remove a cancerous lesion and part of her left femur which was replaced with metal alloy parts. During recovery, it was discovered that cancer had spread throughout her body.

She battled that cancer until Thad and Lori were able to return home on hospice care. Lori suffered a stroke early in the morning on May 13, 2025, and passed away peacefully with Thad, her rock, holding her hand, and her dear friends, Velia, Mike, and Ron in the room with her.

She is survived by her husband, Thad Wollan; sisters, Christine Matz and Robin (Rendel) Ryan; brother, Mike Matz; two nieces; and two nephews.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Barbara Rendel; father, Allen Rendel; sister, Dawn Mceachron; and stepfather, Ernest Matz.

There will be a celebration of life in Great Falls, MT, and the date is to be determined.

