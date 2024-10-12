Obituary: Louis Costantino

Louis Costantino passed away on Sunday, October 6, 2024 in Great Falls, MT. Louis was born on October 16, 1946 in San Diego, California to Charles Costantino and Mary Meeks.

Louis had a passion for the arts and went on to pursue that dream at the Playhouse College of Dramatic Arts. He would later obtain his Associates of Arts degree with which he used to write and record his first album.

A few years following his graduation, Louis joined the United States Air Force where he was active duty from 1972 to 1976. He later moved to Great Falls, MT where he signed up for the Montana Air National Guard from 1978 to 2006. Louis held positions in the United States Air Force and for the state of Montana as a firefighter.

Louis was an active outdoorsman and would spend hours at the family farm. His sharp shooting skills came in handy at the Sun River Ranger when the cowboy action contests came around.

Louis was an extremely talented leathersmith, making a wide range of gifts for his friends and family. His family was the light of his life and Louis made sure they knew it.

Louis is survived by sons, Jaime and Sam (Brooke); his stepdaughters, Nycole (Kenny) Kranz, Ashleigh Williams, and Whitney (Jeremiah) Knutson; his brothers, Charles (Carol) of Prescott Valley, AZ and Mike (Jeannette) of Vista, CA; his five grandchildren, Christian (Myschelle) Costantino, Kierstan Costantino, Brendan Costantino, Aiden Schade, and Caleb Schade; and his two great grandchildren, Kayden and Kynleigh Costantino

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.