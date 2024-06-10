Obituary: Lynda Anne Hillmar

Lynda Anne Hillmar, 74, passed away May 31, 2024, at Peace Hospice in Great Falls. She was born on September 8, 1949, to Clifford and Helen Huntsberger (Bruneau). Lynda graduated from Great Falls High School in 1968 and the University of Montana in 1974.

She married Bert William “Bill” Hillmar on September 8, 1973. Lynda and Bill had two children while stationed at Pease AFB, NH. They were stationed in Hawaii and Nebraska before settling at Dumfries, VA where Bill was with the Department of Defense for 21 years.

Lynda was an avid reader, crafter, and collector of things. She was always giving gifts to everyone she loved.

She is survived by her husband, Bill, of 50 years; sister, Penny Huntsberger-Nichols; daughter, Jennifer Hillmar-Keith (Dean); and son, Gregory Hillmar.

