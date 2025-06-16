Obituary: Margaret "Maggie" Ann Sadler

Margaret “Maggie” Ann (Morris) Sadler, 83, of Great Falls, Montana passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, in Great Falls. Maggie was born on November 28, 1941, in San Francisco, California to Kenneth and Mildred (Carey) Morris.

She is survived by her daughter, Corrine (Fisher) Marti and husband, Ernest Marti; son, Wade Fisher; grandchildren, Josh and Michelle (Eckstein) Marti, Lacey (Marti) and Jake Klassen, Kate Fisher, and Emma Fisher; and six great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth Morris and Mildred (Carey) Morris Cain; as well as her sister, Patricia Thurston.

Prior to Maggie’s retirement, she worked for the Montana School for the Deaf and Blind. Her loving nature embraced her work, even learning sign language so that she could converse with the students. Therefore, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Maggie’s name to the MSDB Foundation, or mail to 3911 Central Ave, Great Falls, MT 59405.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 a.m., June 28, at Hillcrest Lawn Memorial Chapel, 1410 13th St S, Great Falls, MT.

