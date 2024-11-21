Obituary: Margie Jean Argabright

Margie Jean Argabright, 94, passed away peacefully at her home in Great Falls, Montana, on September 29, 2024. Margie is survived by sons, Vic (Linda) and Jeff (Kim) and their children, Amy and Gina, and Ryan and Jake; respectively as well as two great-grandsons, Maverick and Luca by Ryan; and daughters, Terri (Mark) and Julie (Jeff). Her husband, Perry preceded her in death in 2020, as well as her brother Dean in 1975.

Margie was born in Colorado Springs, Colorado in 1930, to Oak and Helen Underwood. Before moving to Montana in 2009, Margie was a lifelong resident of Colorado, predominantly residing in Canon City, Denver, Littleton, and Douglas County. Margie graduated from South high school in Denver. She continued her education at Colorado Women’s College and received her associate in arts degree as well as a Delta Tau Kappa special honor in 1950. In 1951, Margie married Perry Albert Argabright (parents Lloyd and Margaret) and resided in Boulder while Perry completed graduate studies with a PhD in organic chemistry. Margie provided invaluable assistance to Perry during his graduate studies as well as giving birth to their first son, Vic, in 1955. She worked as a telephone switchboard operator to supplement their income and typed Perry’s PhD thesis. After Perry received his PhD, they moved to New Jersey in 1956. Margie had two more children there (Jeff in 1958 and Terri in 1961). In 1962, Margie and her family moved to Littleton, CO, where Perry accepted a position as a research scientist for Marathon Oil Company. In 1967, Margie gave birth to a daughter, Julie, who was her best friend and lifetime companion.

While living in Littleton, Margie was elected president of the PTA and was instrumental in instituting the Helping Hand program signified by a white hand on a black background that people could post in their home window indicating a safe house for children needing help. Margie and her family moved to the Perry Park region of Douglas County, Colorado in 1970. After her daughter Julie started elementary school in 1973, Margie studied and passed her real estate exam, practicing for a couple of years. After Perry’s retirement in 1988, they built their dream home on 35 acres between Larkspur and Sedalia.

Margie was a wonderful and caring daughter to her elderly parents (Oak and Helen) and would visit them many times a week. After her mother died, she would make daily visits to see her father - helping tend to his household and accompanying him to doctors’ appointments until his passing.Margie and Perry traveled extensively both nationally and internationally. They frequented Las Vegas and enjoyed it immensely, leaving with earnings not losses. Margie and Perry loved spending many joy-filled times at their cabin in Red Feather Lakes and spent an entire year there while their home was being constructed. Margie was a huge Denver Broncos fan and was especially fond of middle linebacker number 53, Randy Gradishar. She was so proud of the autographed picture she received from him.

Tragedy befell Margie in 1999, when she suffered a severe stroke that left her physically compromised, but this never daunted her spirit, generosity, and kindness. Within a few years of her stroke, she was diagnosed with breast cancer and was successfully treated without recurrence. The simple things, most take for granted, were not lost on Margie. She placed the highest value on family, the home, seasonal traditions, and all things sweet and cheerful. After Margie’s stroke, Julie dedicated much of her life tending to her well-being. Margie moved to Great Falls, in 2009 to be close to Julie. Margie initially lived at the Rainbow Senior Living Facility then she and Perry purchased a home in the Great Falls Bel View Palisades neighborhood in 2018. Margie’s daughter, Julie, had started a personal care business (A La Care), inspired by Margie, to give seniors the care they deserve in their homes. In fact, Margie and Perry were her clients.

