Obituary: Martha A Heberle

Martha was born in Evans County, Georgia, the third of ten children and grew up on a farm. Her mother passed away when she was 12 years old; when she was 16, she found herself left as the oldest child at home, making her responsible for running the household and taking care of four younger siblings, as well as finishing two years of school. She graduated from Collins High School in 1958 and attended Andrew College for two years. In 1960 she married J.C. Jarriel in Tattnall County, Georgia and moved to Cascade, Montana in 1961. They had one son.

She was a stay-at-home mother and homemaker for 18 years and an active volunteer in her church and community in Cascade, she served 12 years as the Church School Superintendent at Cascade United Methodist Church, she taught Sunday school for many years and held many positions on the church council, as well as United Methodist Women. She was a 4-H Leader, Club Scout Den Mother and Brownie Scout Leader as well as a Librarian Substitute and active PTA. She was divorced in 1979 and moved to Great Falls, Montana where she enjoyed working in radio and television as a receptionist and Traffic Clerk/Manager for about 12 years and then as a front desk receptionist at Culligan Water, retiring in 1998.

She was an active member of First United Methodist Church, United Methodist Women, Rebecca Circle, and a volunteer Big Siter for 7 years. She married Norman Heberle on April 27, 1985, and became a stepmother to his three sons, often joking about living alone for five years and suddenly having a husband and three teenage boys in the house, as Randy, Chris, and Luke came to spend summers with their dad.

She never wavered from the strong work ethics she learned growing up on the farm. She loved flower and vegetable gardening, canning, cooking, and was an excellent seamstress. Her favorite mediation moments were those spent sewing or working in their flower beds. In her later years, arthritis prevented her from doing either.

Martha was a devoted wife and mother and one of her greatest pleasures in life was raising her son. She was named “Mother of the Year” by united Methodist in 1995. Although she faced many hardships in her lifetime, she maintained strong faith and the Lord always sent a miracle when she needed one. Traveling, Square and Round Dancing, playing cards with friends, and fishing and camping were some of her favorite pastimes. She valued friendships and was always a faithful person.

She is survived by her husband, Norman; son, Greg; stepsons, Randy (Anita), Chris (Michelle), Luke (Tyla) and their families; one granddaughter; and three great-granddaughters.

She is preceded in death by six siblings, as well as her mother and father.

Family suggests memorials be sent to First United Methodist Church in Great Falls, Montana.

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