Obituary: Mary Ann Hamilton

Mary Ann Hamilton, beloved wife, mother, grandma, sister, and friend, passed peacefully on November 12, 2024, at 68 years young. She was born May 20, 1956, in Billings, MT, where she grew up and started high school at Billings Senior. At 17, she moved to Northern California, where she finished high school and soon met her husband, Ryk, whom she married. They lived, loved, and enjoyed their youth. After they wed and returned to their new forever home, Montana, to build a family. Mary was the most caring matriarch; she loved and cared for Nicholas and Danielle to the moon and back as she put her family first.

Mary joined the Army Reserves and then went Active Duty, where she dutifully served the country for over 27 years. Mary worked in supply as Staff Sergeant to organize the inventory for many Army units in Helena and Great Falls. She fought two overseas wars, Operation Desert Storm and Operation Iraqi Freedom. Throughout her career, she received many awards and highest distinctions for her service as Quartermaster Sergeant. She was a nurturing and wise leader for her unit, earning her the nickname “mom” by many who grew close to her overseas and missed their families.

She retired from the armed forces but continued working as a lunch lady for a beloved local elementary school. She enjoyed being around the children’s youth and innocence. In her later years, once she officially retired, you could find her walking the River’s Edge Trail, volunteering for her church, or attending VFW events.

Mary cherished 46 years of marriage with Ryk, with whom she built a beautiful family and life. After Ryk recently passed, Mary spent the rest of her days living life to the fullest, traveling to new spots, and enjoying good food, plush bath robes, and luxurious spa treatments. She was taken from the earth too soon by a battle she wasn’t able to defeat, over 2.5 years with lung cancer.

Our soldier, Sergeant Mom, was called home to heaven and guided by her husband to her final resting place, to be with the Lord. Many Carroll siblings and relatives survived lucky #7. She also leaves behind her son, Nic (Jessie); granddaughter, Leila; grandsons, Connor and Cooper; daughter, Danielle (Seth); and grandpuff, Coco.

