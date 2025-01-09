Obituary: Mary Dolores (Diekhans) Bailly

Mary Dolores Bailly (nee Diekhans) was born April 3, 1936 in Fort Benton, MT. She attended schools there and in Great Falls, MT, Mascoutah, IL, Chouteau, MT and graduated from Central Catholic High School in Great Falls.

She earned a teaching degree after studying first at Ottumwa Heights in Iowa and completing her coursework at the College of Great Falls. She taught 5th and 6th grade in Augusta, MT for 6 years. During that time, she met Ernest Bailly and the two were married September 2, 1961, at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish in Great Falls. Over the years, they raised nine children and the house was often filled with neighborhood kids, school friends, and a multitude of cousins.

Whether for a quick visit or a large event, family and friends could drop by to find a hot cup of coffee, good food, laughter, games, and conversation. Mary and Ernie worked tirelessly to create opportunities for their children, all of whom attended Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School, Great Falls High, and either continued on to college or the military. Their encouragement for each of their children to pursue their own path never ended.

As the eldest of 11 and mother of 9, she knew a thing or two about the care and feeding of children. She shepherded young minds both as a teacher and through countless hours driving and chaperoning for field trips, sporting events, and church or school activities. She embodied a devoted spirit that was always ready to offer her time and talents. Along with sharing her knowledge, she was generous with her faith, her quick wit and sense of humor, her memories, and her baked goods. She certainly knew the importance of gathering around a table to nourish the body and the soul. She was a constant presence in the church whether it involved singing at Mass and funerals, leading the Saturday Eucharistic Service, or preparing and serving coffee and rolls. Hers was a life of gifts and giving.

She is survived by her children, Helen Bailly, Mary Jo Stebbins (Tim), Katy Noble (Tony), Eugene Bailly (Leanne), Richard Bailly, Edi Bailly, John Bailly (Loren), Margaret Guillory (Bryce), and Tom Bailly; grandchildren, Josh Bailly, Aloysia, Bailly, Caleb, and Emma Noble, Jenna and Alexa Bailly, Sophia, Delilah and Veronica Guillory, and Sean and Jackson Bailly; great grandchildren, Lucy, Josephine, and Charlotte Bailly; and her siblings, John Diekhans (Natalie), Carl Diekhans (Nadine), Angela Core (Jim), Bea Diekhans, Barbara Diekhans, Leo Diekhans (Karen), Frank Diekhans, and Therese Diekhans.

