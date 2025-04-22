Obituary: Mary Ellen Larson

Mary Ellen Larson, a retired home maker, housekeeper, and CNA, passed away on Friday, April 18, 2025, at Benefis Hospital at the age of 73. Mary was born on February 24, 1952, in Choteau, MT, the first set of twins to John and Isabell (Morano) McLaughlin.

On June 16, 1974, she married Duane R. Larson.

Mary loved her family more than anything, spending as much time with her boys, Travis McLaughlin and Matt Larson.

She also enjoyed playing cards, cooking, watching her boys work on their vehicles, and watching and helping her granddaughter grow.

She is survived by her sons, Matt Larson and Travis McLaughlin; daughter-in-law, Melissa Larson; granddaughters, Sophia Larson and Shania McLaughlin; brothers, Dale McLaughlin and Hugh McLaughlin; and sister, Jean White.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visitthe Schnider Funeral Home website.