Obituary: Mary Howell

Mary Howell, aged 90, passed away at Peace Hospice in Great Falls, MT on April 21, 2024, and entered into her heavenly home into the arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Mary was born on March 26, 1934, in Decatur, IL, to Ken and Pearl Sturgeon. She graduated from Butte High School in Butte, MT in May of 1952.

Mary met Roger Howell and married him on July 20, 1958, and they had three children together.

She very much enjoyed ceramics, especially in her early years and won many ribbons and awards at the Montana State Fair where she usually entered some every fair season for many years. She collected spoons, plates, and Angels. She especially loved her Angel collections.

Mary worked as a waitress at the Jack Club in Great Falls, MT from 1961-1964 and again from 1969-1976 then worked at the Sheraton Inn in Great Falls, MT from 1977-1994. She retired from Eddie’s Supper club in March 1996.

Mary is survived by her children, Tracy and Brett Howell of Great Falls, MT; three grandchildren, Chase Howell of Redmond WA, and both Chance and Keegan Howell of Great Falls, MT; great-grandson, Barrett Howell of Great Falls, MT; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

