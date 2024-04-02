Obituary: Mary Schuler

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Mary Schuler who peacefully departed this world on March 28, 2024, surrounded by her loving family. Mary was born on December 10, 1934, in Wolf Point, Montana, to John and Katherine Greenwood. She was raised on her family’s farm near Oswego, Montana. She graduated from Wolf Point High School in 1952, participating in basketball and playing clarinet in the band.

Mary later attended Montana State College-Bozeman and graduated from the College of Nursing in 1957. During her clinical residency at the Great Falls Deaconess Hospital, she met a young man from Dutton who sought medical attention for a piece of metal in his eye. Their love story blossomed, and they were married on March 10, 1957. Mary and her husband, Dick Schuler, were married for 55 years until his passing in 2012.

Mary was a passionate advocate for agriculture, serving as the President of Women Involved in Farm Economics at both the state and national levels. As national president, she was invited to visit with President Clinton about agriculture policy and economics. She also served on county and local library boards, various hospital committees, and the Dutton American Legion Auxiliary, Freeborn Post #64.

In her free time, Mary found joy in gardening, sewing clothes and quilts, and reading. She loved attending the Great Falls Symphony and Broadway performances in Great Falls. Most of all, she loved spending time with family and friends.

Mary is survived by sons, Dave (Cindy) Schuler, Dean (Kippy) Schuler, and Dale (Margie) Schuler; grandchildren, Dan Schuler (Nicole), Dusty Schuler (Jen), Katie Richter (Shay), Beth Schuler (John Campbell), Alex Schuler, and Olivia Schuler (Brandon); and great-grandchildren, Isaiah Schuler, Amelia Schuler, Lydia Schuler, Noah Schuler, and Rylee Richter

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.