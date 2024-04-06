Obituary: Maryann (Heavyrunner) Denny

Maryann Denny, 57, of Great Falls, passed away April 01,2024. Maryann was born June 20, 1966, in Browning, Montana to Dewey and Elizabeth (Bushy) Heavyrunner.

She graduated from Chemawa Indian School in 1986 and later received her associate degree in English Literature.

Maryann was a homemaker; She loved to take care of her family and go for nature walks. Her favorite word was “Ca-Peesh!” “Love, Loves.” She will be greatly missed by all that knew her.

Survivors include her husband Jerid Denny; sons, Isaiah J. Tonasket, Joshua L. Tonasket, Dewey A. Tonasket; her daughters Tristan Tonasket, Carmela Tonasket and 12 grandkids

