Obituary: Maxine Estella Robertson

Maxine Estella Robertson passed away on April 22, 2024. She was born in Madison, South Dakota to Lawerence and Estella Alleman.

She was raised in Pierre, South Dakota on a ranch with her four siblings, Austin, Marjorie, Harld, and Annis.

After graduating high school, she married Robert Robertson. From that union they had three children, Rick, Ann, and Wade.

They later divorced but were blessed with ten grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren.

