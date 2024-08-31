Obituary: Maxine Virginia Kline

Maxine V. Kline, 96, passed away on Monday, August 26, 2024 surrounded by her loving family. Maxine, affectionately known by many as G.G., Lady, and Nana, was born on December 4, 1927 in Provincetown, Il to Fred Lindberg and Nora Carrol.

Her family moved to Great Falls, Montana when she was 6 years old. She lived here for her remaining years. Maxine attended Great Falls High School, graduating with the class of 1946.

She met David William Kline at the Great Falls Columbus Hospital soon after. On October 8, 1946, Maxine and David shared their vows in Choteau, MT amongst their family and friends.

They settled down in Great Falls where they raised their four children, Sharon, Judith, David, and Darrell.

Maxine worked in the Great Falls Public School System for 30 years across many different positions. She was a cafeteria cook, a teacher’s aide, and a crossing guard in her time.

She enjoyed gardening and growing flowers. Her garden was surely a sight for sore eyes. Maxine was very crafty as well. She enjoyed ceramics and needlework, even winning ribbons for crewel needlework at the State Fair.

Maxine is survived by her two daughters, Judith Thomas and Sharon Kline; her 6 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, and 4 great-great grandchildren.

