Obituary: Michael "Mike" Thomas Hagen, Sr.

Michael “Mike” Thomas Hagen, Sr., aged 72, of Lincoln, MT passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on September 3, 2025.

Mike was born on April 2, 1953, in Great Falls, MT to Kenny and Audrey Hagen. Mike is a graduate of C.M. Russell High School Class of 1971. Mike had many trades and certifications in his adult career life. Throughout his working career, Mike was employed by Pacific Iron and Steel, Great Falls Paper, Pennington’s, and Opportunities Inc. where he retired from in 2012.

In the summer of 1973 while out dancing at Bojangles, Mike met the love of his life, Mary Kay Beaulaurier. They were engaged in April of 1974 and wed immediately afterwards on June 22, 1974. Together they raised 3 wonderful sons, Dusty, Timmy, and Bud. Together Mike and Mary were avid members of the Snowmobile Club in Lincoln. Traveling to Lincoln every weekend after they married, they decided to plant their own roots. In 1984, Mike and Mary, with the help of family and friends, built their dream cabin. This cabin was the heart and soul of the Hagen family and cultivated many family memories and traditions. This would be the place that Mike forever called home after retirement.

Mike loved his wife and his boys! He was very active in all their extracurricular activities during their high school years. Mike was always present at every one of Dusty and Timmy’s cross country track meets. He was always able to appear at every turn of the meets, the boys often wondered how he was able to do it, but he did! You would never miss him cheering on Bud on the football field, traveling to every game in and out of town. He even wore Columbia Blue and White to show his support. Mike was so grateful and happy that each of his boys blessed him with 5 beautiful grandchildren. He truly loved that his boys would come to visit the cabin and bring their families along. This filled Mikes heart with a lot of joy.

Mike loved the mountains and the trails. In his earlier years he spent many weekends riding snowmobiles with Mary and the boys. When he decided to get a side by side, his life got even better. He would ride the mountains every chance he could, participate in every poker run available, and planned multiple out-of-town rides with friends and family.

If you knew Mike, you knew there were two constant things that he wholeheartedly enjoyed, cooking and his lawn. He loved having his family at the cabins on the weekends, which meant he would cook a feast. His grandchildren loved waking up to his delicious, scrambled eggs, mounds of pancakes, bacon, and sausage. It was always everyone’s favorite when you would see the makings for his famous fried chicken laid out on the counter. Mike took great pride in his meticulously maintained lawn, which was always immaculate. He would spend hours outside, ensuring not a single pine needle was left behind and that every blade of grass was trimmed to perfection.

Mike held a very strong presence in all of our lives, even though his nickname was Grumpus, he did have a very genuine kind heart. He is going to be greatly missed by all who loved him dearly.

No services are currently planned. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.

Mike is survived by his loving wife, Mary Kay Hagen; sons, Dusty Hagen, Timmy Hagen (Jichole), and Michael (Bud) Hagen Jr. (Madi); grandchildren, Levin, Rastin, Harper, Audrey, and Huntley; siblings, Cheryle Rastellini (Rasty), Pat Hagen (Penny), and Kelly Hagen (Theresa); brother-in-law, Jim Beaulaurier; former sister-in-law, Krissi Hagen; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenny and Audrey Hagen; his in-laws, Leo and Myrtle Beaulaurier; and brother-in-law, Tommy Beaulaurier.

