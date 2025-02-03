Obituary: Michael R. 'Miki' Richardson

Michael R. Richardson, affectionately known by many as “Miki”, passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2025. Miki was born in Great Falls, MT on March 19, 1961 to Michael P. and Gayle Bordeleau Richardson. She was raised here, attending CMR in her later years. Though her high school years were incomplete, Miki’s unwavering dedication resulted in her obtaining her GED in 1979.

She met Dirk A. Eby early on in life. The two shared wonderful memories together, one of those being their wedding date on July 11, 1981. The pair went on to start a family of their own. They had two children, Daniel and Sarah, before their separation in 1986.

For 24 years of her life, Miki worked at the Gold Dust Casino in Great Falls as a waitress and later a prep cook. She loved her second family at the Gold Dust. Miki’s coworkers and customers brought a special light to her life, especially when she’d visit with their dogs that would wait in their cars outside.

Miki loved to create beautiful flower gardens. She could always be found there working on a crossword puzzle or sudoku during the warmer months. She enjoyed camping with her grandkids at Snowbank Lake where she could always be counted on to tend the fire. Her Siamese cat, Harley, was her best buddy and he was by her side until the end. We all hope she is on the other side with her last best buddy; a talking wolf dog also named Harley.

Miki is survived by her son, Daniel Eby of Great Falls, MT; her daughter, Sarah Boston of Trinidad, CO; her sister, Lisa Richardson of Spokane, WA; her brother, Greg (Mona) Richardson of Missoula, MT; and her grandchildren, Dylan Champagne, Ava Boston, Adam Boston, Daniel Eby, and John Boston.

