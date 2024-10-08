Obituary: Michael Sean Gilligan

Michael Sean Gilligan was welcomed to the world on September 23, 1965, in Great Falls, Montana by his parents, Pete Gilligan and Clary Kernaghan Gilligan. He shocked those that love him when he passed away of natural causes in Great Falls, on October 3, 2024.

Mike spent his formative years in Great Falls growing up playing sports, working at the family businesses and spending time with his vast network of friends. He was a proud Mighty Bison and considered a fun time with many friends and making great memories throughout high school. He graduated from Great Falls High in 1984.

Mike was introduced to the game of golf by his grandpa Kernaghan and played competitively throughout his adolescence and into college, traveling to tournaments with his cousin and best friend, Todd Kernaghan. He loved the game enough to make it his original profession, becoming a pro in 1986, first at Pryor Creek and then Briarwood Golf Club in Billings.

Mike moved to Shelby in 1988 and was the golf professional at Marias Valley while there. He met and married Lorri Lasher in the spring of 1989, welcoming their son, Sean Michael in August of that year. Mike took great joy in following Sean’s life. He talked about him often and with pride, always with a big smile and enjoyed holidays spent with him and later also with his two grandchildren.

When Mike’s dad Pete passed away suddenly in June 1992, he moved back to Great Falls to help with the family business. Mike’s charisma, work ethic and helpful personality suited him perfectly for the hospitality industry, claiming that his first (and favorite) bartending gigs were for his parents and their friends’ parties when he was still in high school. He continued to work hard and make friends while holding various customer service and management positions throughout Great Falls, including over a decade with Howard’s Pizza, and most recently at Fat Tuesdays.

Mike’s given family was small, so he built a network of friends that became his chosen family. In his free time, Mike carried on his love for people and sports whether it was golfing with buddies, participating in fantasy football leagues, attending concerts or just taking in a game- he was up for most any adventure, big or small. He enjoyed watching the competition and made many memories in recent years traveling to cheer on the Vegas Knights and going on fishing excursions with close friends.

Mike is survived by his son, Sean (Haley) Gilligan; grandson, Shaine; granddaughter, Natalie of Cut Bank; brother, Kelly of Great Falls; sister, Shannon (Doug) Jensen and their children of Billings; uncle, Jim (Karen) Kernaghan; aunt, Candy (Pat) Wagner; cousins, Callie (Jeff) Rearden, Karry (Randy) Dempsey, Josh (Shawna) Rowe; and his chosen family- too many to county, all of Great Falls.

