Obituary: Michelle Dineen Merry

Michelle D. Merry, 59, of Missoula, Montana, passed away on March 16, 2026, surrounded by the love of her family.

Michelle was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She is survived by her loving husband, Robert Merry; her sons, John Kelly III and his wife Leah, and Cole Kelly and his wife Brii; her cherished grandchildren, Canyon and Olivia; her brother, James Zumbrun; and her beloved grand-dog, Bandit.

Michelle dedicated many years of her life working at Missoula Textiles, where she built lasting friendships and took pride in her work. Outside of her career, she found joy in painting and arts and crafts, listening to music, and, most of all, spending time with her family.

Known for being tough as nails, Michelle had a strength that carried her through life’s challenges, yet she also had a heart big enough to give anyone the shirt off her back. Her kindness, resilience, and love for her family will be remembered by all who knew her.

Michelle’s presence will be deeply missed, but her spirit will live on in the memories she created and the love she shared.

To share condolences, click here to visit the Garden City Funeral Home website.