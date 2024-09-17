Obituary: Norabeth Longbella Trinastich

Norabeth Longbella Trinastich peacefully passed away August 14, 2024. Norabeth, or as her family sometimes called her, Beth, was born on May 5,1955. Beth was adopted and then raised in Butte, Montana by her two loving parents, George and Elizbeth Holleran Longbella.

Beth was a natural born caregiver. She went to MSU for nursing classes and still had her school stethoscope. She had several jobs over the years but worked the last 25 years of her career as an Administrative Assistant at the Great Falls School Administration Office before retiring August 2009.

Norabeth married the love of her life, Robert Trinastich, June 6,1992 Beth really shined as a Senior Companion. She spent more than ten years assisting people with shopping and rides but she was also just a friend bringing cookies and root beer floats. She was a kind and gentle soul that will be missed by many.

Norabeth is survived by her husband, Robert Trinastich, her Sister Cora Lee Longbella Hobbs, her brother Ron Hugo, her sister-in-law Janet Trinastich Squires and husband Larry Squires, and several nieces and nephews.

