Obituary: Pamela Sprague Weber

Pamela Sprague Weber, 81, passed away on April 13, 2026, in Great Falls, Montana.

A Viewing and Prayer service was held on April 17, 2026, at 1 O’clock PM at Croxford Funeral Home in Great falls, Montana. The following week a funeral service was held on April 22, 2026, at 2 O’clock PM at the Land of Memory Cemetery in Palestine, Texas.

Pam was born on July 19, 1944, in Temple, Texas to Percy Sprague and Marjorie Woodard but was raised in Olney, Illinois. She attended East Richland High School and graduated in 1962 before attending Texas Christian University for a year. It was while she was attending college that she met her first husband, David Kenneth Wheaton. The two were married for about a year and had one daughter, Catherine. Unfortunately, this marriage did not work out and ended in divorce. A few years later, Pam married her high school sweetheart, John C. Weber II, and they had one daughter, Christina. They were married for 6 years.

Pamela lived in many places throughout the course of her life. In her early twenties she lived in Okinawa, Japan for about a year, and then between 1969 and 1973 she lived in Lake Ann, Michigan. In 1973 she moved to Temple, Texas where she lived the majority of her adult life, with a short stint of two years in Belton, Texas. She lived in the Temple area between 1973 and 2019. In 2019 she moved to Great Falls, Montana to live with her daughters.

Pam will be most remembered for her love of cats and reading. Over the course of her lifetime, she probably read over a thousand books! She passed this love of reading along to her children as well as a love for classical music and an appreciation for a good education. She was also very creative and enjoyed painting and crocheting. She taught her children and grandchildren kindness, compassion, forgiveness, mercy, generosity, and unconditional love. She also loved home decorating and last but not least, shopping! Her family will remember the good times they shared with her eating out, watching movies, talking politics, and something as simple as relaxing to the music on the weather channel. Even in modest circumstances, Pam took pride in making the best out of her home. She taught her girls independence, self-reliance, and humility.

She is survived by her daughter Catherine (Robert) Bodkins and Christina Weber Zavalla as well as several grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Pam was preceded in death by her parents, Percy Sprague and Marjorie Woodard, and many of her cherished cats.

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