Obituary: Patricia Ann Bolstad

Patricia Ann Bolstad, 88, peacefully passed from this life on October 3, 2024 at a Great Falls Assisted Living Facility. She was born on June 18, 1936, in Fort Benton, Montana to Clement and Ethel Nagengast of Montague, Montana.

Following her graduation in 1954, Patty attended the Columbus School of Nursing in Great Falls Montana where she would graduate as a Registered Nurse in 1957.

Years prior to her graduation, Patricia met a young ranch/railroad laborer from Minnesota named Jens Bolstad. Patty and Jens dated throughout her Nursing School, being very careful to obey the strict rules of the Sisters of Providence and house mothers that ran the school and the dorm. They would have to time their meals at Borries and other dates so dad could get mom back to the dorm before curfew.

After graduation, Jens and Patricia were married in 1957 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Fort Benton. For their honeymoon, they borrowed a car from Patty’s cousin, and they drove to Minnesota to meet Jens’s family and friends.

The couple settled in Great Falls, with Jens becoming a Great Falls Fireman and mom working for the Columbus Hospital and the Great Falls Clinic. Patricia had four children with Jens, and other than a four- year period in the Helena area, the Bolstads made their home in Great Falls Montana. Dad in the fire service and mom as an office nurse for Dr. Jack Molloy. Mom enjoyed camping, fishing, and picking rocks in her free time. She especially loved spending time with and cooking for her family. She was a devoted wife, mother, sister and daughter.

She is survived by her daughters, Alisa (Dexter) Hale, and Ann (James) Perkins; her sons, Jens and Steven (Laura) Bolstad; her grandchildren, Marias and Fletcher Hale, and Jens Bolstad III. Patricia is also survived by brother, Charles Nagengast; sisters, Leone Cloepfil and Marilynn Uhart as well as many nieces and nephews who all knew her as Auntie Patty.

