Obituary: Patricia Ann Konen

Patricia Ann Konen, (82), of Great Falls, Montana passed away on March 3, 2025. Pat was born to Sam and Florence Eisner, on December 25, 1942 in Grand Forks, North Dakota. She was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to so many.

She graduated from Leeds High School in 1960 and graduated from Minot State Teachers College in Minot, North Dakota. She moved to Great Falls, Montana after graduating from Minot to take a teaching position at Russell Elementary the 1963-64 school year. Pat met Ivan Konen in 1964 in Great Falls. They soon married and moved to Fort Benton, Montana. While Ivan ran a tire and fuel store, Pat briefly ran a preschool out of her home and went on to teach several grades in the elementary.

Pat is known for her teaching ability that impacted so many students over her 30 year career between Great Falls and Fort Benton. She taught kindergarten, second, and fourth grades at Fort Benton Elementary.

Pat and Ivan loved their connection to Fort Benton and loved living on the river for over four decades. They spent time in the backyard picking raspberries and strawberries and cultivating their large garden. They were very active in the United Methodist Church in Fort Benton. Pat loved to cook and bake. Her Norwegian background brought many Scandinavian foods to the house from krumkake to lefse. In 2017, Ivan and Pat moved to Great Falls, Montana. They found great pleasure in being part of the Our Savior’s Lutheran Church community.

Pat is survived by her two children, Jon (Mel) Konen (Hamilton, MT), Jeri Konen (Harlowton, MT), and Ivan’s family members (in-laws): brothers Nick (Marlene) Konen, (Fairfield, MT), Roy (Larry) Konen (Fairfield, MT), Bob (Marge) Konen (Fairfield, MT), sisters Betty Warehime (Belt, MT), Rita (Clay) Hudak (Great Falls, MT), Joanne Murphy (Butte, MT). Additionally, children from Ivan’s first marriage: Karen Warner (Lewiston, ID), Sandee (Tom) Rodgers (Clarkston, WA), Kelly (Renee) Konen (Lapwai, ID), eight grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.

