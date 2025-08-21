Obituary: Patricia "Patty" Lou Jaraczeski

Patricia “Patty” Lou Jaraczeski, aged 70, passed away peacefully on August 19, 2025.

Patty was born in Great Falls, MT on June 13, 1955, to Richard and Marlene (Johnson) Jaraczeski. She took on a caretaker role after her mother died at a young age, keeping her three younger brothers in line, while they kept her on her toes. With many cousins around the same age, she grew up with a large extended family who are friends to this day.

She graduated from CMR in 1973 and attended Montana State University for two years. In 1976, Patty married Tom McGowan and had two children, daughter Shannon in 1980 and son Scott in 1984.

Patty worked at Great Falls High before returning to what was then the University of Great Falls and earned a degree in Licensed Addiction Counseling. She worked at Gateway Recovery Center, as well at the middle schools, the Juvenile Detention Center, Benefis, and Cascade County Youth Court.

She loved spending time with her many friends, including her “Ya-Ya’s.” They would go on vacations together, spend weekends at lake cabins, and get together for birthdays. In the mid-90s, Patty was diagnosed with breast cancer. She was one of the founding members of the WABC (Women Against Breast Cancer) Golf Tournament which raises money to help local women pay for breast cancer related expenses.

She had a heart for others, both people and animals alike, whether it be keeping blankets in her car to hand out on cold days, or picking up a lost dog on the highway and finding it a home. Patty volunteered with many organizations in Great Falls, including Voices of Hope, where she would sit with those contemplating suicide. She was empathetic towards everyone, always walking a mile in their shoes without judgement.

Patty was preceded in death by her mother; father; and two stepmothers, Carol Jaraczeski and Barbara Jaraczeski.

She is survived by her daughter, Shannon McGowan (Will) Ralph; grandchildren Mark and Erin; son, Scott McGowan; brothers, Joe Jaraczeski, Jeff (Mary) Jaraczeski, and Jim Jaraczeski; step-siblings, Gail Carter, Nancy Backer, and Jeff Keil; several nieces and nephews, as well as many cousins.

Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held on September 8, 2025, at 2;00 p.m. at Hillcrest Memorial Chapel, 1410 13th St S, Great Falls, MT. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Patty’s name to WABC, PO Box 1985, Great Falls, MT 59403.

