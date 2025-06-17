Obituary: Patrick Joseph Wagner

Our beloved Patrick Joseph Wagner went to be with the Lord in the early hours of June 12, 2025. He was born on St. Paddy’s Day in 1939 to Elizabeth Agnes Kissell and Herbert Lyndon Wagner in Denver, Colorado. Eldest of five, he was soon joined by brothers, Richard, Linden, and Harry. At the age of 15, he welcomed the birth of his beautiful sister, Gerianne.

His childhood was largely spent in Colorado, save for a short time in California, where he was skipped from first grade to third. Once back in Denver, he attended parochial elementary schools and Mount Carmel High School where he wrestled and was never pinned.

Choosing the USAF instead, he enlisted in 1956. Sent first to school at F.E. Warren AFB, WY, he was also stationed at Blytheville, AR and Eielson AFB, AK, where he met the lovely Maxine Jacobson. Married on Valentine’s Day 1959, they welcomed son, Michael, in December; daughter, Leilani, May 1961; and son, Kevin, April 1962.

Once discharged from the Air Force, Pat held jobs selling shoes, insurance, and cars. He sold and/or managed in a number of dealerships in Colorado, many cities in Montana, and in California where he was fleet and leasing manager at Lexus of Stevens Creek for over 12 years. Because he made friends with his customers, he, at one point, ranked fifth in sales among Lexus/Toyota dealerships in the nation. Retiring from the car business in 2004, he took the insurance exam and began serving seniors with Medicare Supplement or Advantage plans -- again making many new friends.

In between, he loved fishing and ice skating with his kids at Foy’s Lake and other favorite sites, tossing balls in the backyard and playing all sorts of games. Sadly, Pat and Max divorced in 1973, but he forever held her in his heart and prayers. On January 28, 1970, he met Candice Buley Kernaghan on a blind date. They were married on May 17, 1970, and celebrated their 46th anniversary just 4 weeks ago. Together they enjoyed music, dancing, reading, and golf.

He is survived by Candy; Maxine; Michael; Lani; Loren Alberti; Kevin and Karen; Callie and Jeff Rearden; Stephanie Kernaghan; brothers, Harry (Janalee) and Linden (Lui) Wagner sisters-in-law, Sara Buley and Harriet Wagner; and grandchildren, Daniel Wagner, Kendall Marston, Rain Davis, Cole and Connor Rearden, and Ella and Reagan Kernaghan; along with many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and nephews. Greeting him in glory will be his parents; brother, Richard; sister, Gerianne Allen; sister-in-law, Barb Cabbage; brother-in-law, Jim Buley; stepson, Todd Kernaghan; and nephew, Mike Gilligan.

A memorial service will be held at Hillcrest Lawn Memorial Chapel on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, at 2:00 p.m.

