Obituary: Patrick Ray Murphy

Patrick AKA Pat or Murph passed away after a brief illness in his home.

A graduate from Great Falls High School in 1966, he went on to become a machinist and a welder by trade. He was a co-owner of B&M machine shop in the 70’s, owned Murph’s Welding in the 80’s to mid-90’s as well as worked many years at the State Fair Grounds in Great Falls (he was the Zamboni driver when Four Seasons opened) and for the Cascade County Road Department.

Pat was a lover of classic cars. He had been in the garage for a majority of his free time working on his cars. Taking them from nothing and bringing them back to life to show at car shows and rod runs. He was one of the original members of “The Other Guy’s Car Club” who had Show and Shine at various drive-ins such as Ford’s, A&W and BurgerMaster back in their prime.

His creative brain would tinker with whatever he could find to keep him occupied, such as creating small statues with remnants found in the junk buckets in the shop, creating small steam engines to creations made with his 3D printer.

His sense of humor was a large part of what he was known for. With his friends and family, he was always quick with a comeback and a smile on his face. Fridays after work when he owned Murph’s Welding was the palace to be for a beer and a laugh among friends.

He is survived by his two daughters, Shauna Murphy-Morales and Michelle (Steve Cleveland) Murphy; three grandchildren, Kylie Murphy, Patrick Morales and Erin Morales; two great-grandchildren from his granddaughter Kylie, Quincey and Ellery; and his longtime girlfriend, Julie Parker.

To share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.