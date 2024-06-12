Obituary: Patti Ann (Dunn) Winterrowd

Patti Ann Dunn Winterrowd passed away on June 5, 2024, in Great Falls, MT, at the age of 63. She was born on February 19, 1961, in Conrad, MT, to the late Milo Dunn and Donna Dunn.

Patti was a daredevil with a passion for adventure. She was an accomplished scuba diver, skydiver, and completed the Spartan race two years in a row. She rode motorcycles, 4-wheelers and during harvest you could see her scooting along in her dune buggy. Patti enjoyed hiking, biking, playing the piano, singing, sewing her own clothes, and creating beautiful quilts.

Patti started as a teacher's aide before earning her Bachelor's Degree at the College of Great Falls, graduating Summa cum laude. She dedicated years to teaching in the Brady School system before retiring. Patti then pursued a master's degree in School Psychology from the University of Great Falls. She furthered her education and completed a Post-Graduate Certificate Program in School Neuropsychology. She worked for the Big Sky Special Needs Cooperative until her death.

Patti is survived by her loving husband, Gus Winterrowd; sons, Joshua and Leif Winterrowd; mother, Donna Dunn; brother, Bradley Dunn-Meier (Loretta); sister, Peggy Bucholz (Brent); grandchildren, Milo, Oliver, and Cooper Winterrowd; niece, Kassandra Humbard; nephews, Lucas and Nate Bucholz, and Bryan and Devyn Dunn. She also leaves behind many cousins and friends.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.