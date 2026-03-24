Obituary: Paul Jara

Paul Jara entered his eternal rest on March 18, 2026, in the arms of his loving wife, children, and grandchildren.

He was born on October 19, 1954, to Mateo and Josephine (Garcia) Jara in Billings, Montana. He grew up in Black Eagle, Montana, one of six boys. He spoke highly of his time growing up there, even achieving the early childhood goal of buying the house right next to the home where he grew up.

Paul graduated from Charles M. Russell High School and joined the United States Marine Corps. He was deployed to Scotland and served on embassy duty, among other classified duties he never revealed. His children eventually learned he saw Queen perform in Edinburgh; possibly the coolest thing he could have divulged after many years of prying.

When he returned from overseas, Paul joined the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office. There, he met the love of his life, Bonnie, in 1977 and married her in 1979. He started as a jailer, then a deputy, and later worked in the detective division, retiring as a Corporal. While serving as a deputy, Paul exemplified a passion for justice and community policing, grounded in treating people with respect and care.

After retiring from the Sheriff’s office, Paul ran for Justice of the Peace, then took over Arrow Bail Bonds; employing the care and respect he used as a deputy. He used his free time to go on many beautiful adventures with his wife and spend time with his children and grandchildren.

Paul took great pride in renovating the family home. Later, he took a derelict cabin and, using skills learned from his father, transformed it into a beautiful home that he and his wife Bonnie enjoyed in their retirement.

An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting and fishing, especially in his younger years with his father. Some of his daughter's best memories are of hunting with her dad. His son-in-law’s favorite memories were playing poker alongside him. He had a great poker face. His son, Mateo J., cherishes the time they spent together at auctions and yard sales, where he learned the art of finding a deal from him.

Paul will be deeply missed by all who knew him. A lifetime prankster and fan of bad jokes and funny shirts; he always knew how to make people laugh. He was an excellent listener. A man of few words, Paul spoke with great care and deep thought, making him a trusted and beloved husband, father, and friend.

He is survived by his wife, Bonnie (Tumbleson) Jara; children, Mateo G. Jara, Ileona (Chris) Lay, Mario Jara, Mateo J. Jara, and Pablo (Donna) Jara; grandchildren, Marilyn and Julia Cleveland, Vincent Lay, and Kai Jara.

Paul was preceded in death by his grandfather, Santos Garcia; father, Mateo Jara; mother, Josephine (Garcia) Jara; brothers, Santos Jara, Sam Jara, Joseph (Chencho) Garcia, Pete (Pedro) Lira, and Frank (Haircut) Lira; grandson, Giovanni Jara; and daughter-in-law, Kaeli Smith.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 28, 2026, at O’Connor Memorial Chapel, 2425 8th Ave N, Great Falls. A celebration of life will follow at the Knights of Columbus, 906 Central Ave W, Great Falls. He will be interred at the Montana State Veterans Cemetery at Fort Harrison at a later date.

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