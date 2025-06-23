Obituary: Peter Joseph Corda

Peter Joseph Corda passed away on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, at Benefis Hospital in Great Falls, Montana, surrounded by family. He was 80 years old.

Pete was born on August 2, 1944, in Brooklyn, New York to Peter Anthony and Josephine Marie (Akarena) Corda. The family soon moved upstate to Ganesvoort, NY. In 1962, Pete graduated from Glens Falls High School having distinguished himself as a three-year varsity letterman in football. He capped his high school athletic career with an undefeated wrestling season in his senior year. The summer after high school graduation, Pete enlisted in the United States Air Force. During his USAF career, he was stationed at Great Falls, Montana and Anchorage, Alaska. While stationed at Malmstrom Air Force Base in Great Falls, he met Karen Elizabeth (Rose) Corda. The couple were married in 1967, the start of 57 years of devoted marriage and family life.

Honorably discharged from the USAF in 1966, Pete moved to Missoula, Montana. He and Karen were soon married, starting their married life in Saint Ignatius and Missoula, Montana. During this time, Pete worked in Bonner, Montana, on the Burlington Northern Railroad and at the Anaconda Copper Mining Sawmill. The couple had two children, Steven Eric Corda and Joel Anthony Corda. From Fall of 1969 through Spring 1972, Pete attended the University of Montana, graduating with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting.

In September of 1972, Pete was Commissioned as an IRS revenue agent – a commission he would hold with distinction until his 2003 retirement. He was a faithful union steward and a stalwart agent – receiving awards of distinction from the federal government of the United States, Canada, and the State of Montana.

Pete was committed to serving his community. He served as both officer and member of American Legion Post 3 in Great Falls. His fundraising and leadership for the Y-Men’s Club (host of the famous and memorable Christmas tree lots) were rewarded with his name being inscribed in the Golden Book - Y-Men’s National Hall of Fame. He was also a member in good standing of NARFE (National Association of Retired Federal Employees) and a regular attendee of BSF (Bible Study Fellowship).

In 2021, Pete and Karen joined The Iris senior independent living community, forming new and lasting friendships. Pete was also a recognizable fixture at local grocery stores, where he knew almost everyone’s name and would gift clerks and managers with airline-sized liquor bottles or home-made candy for the holidays.

Above all, Pete was a devoted family man, a great neighbor and good company. Peter Joseph Corda was preceded in death by his parents, Peter Anthony and Josephine Corda; and older brother, Robert Corda.

He is survived by Karen Corda, his wife of 57 years; younger brother, George Corda (Yvonne Corda); sons, Steven Eric Corda (Jamie Wagner) and Joel Anthony Corda (Nadine Corda); grandson, Bruce Anthony Corda; nieces, Sarah Cetta and Andrea Murphy, Katrina Carty (Shawn Carty), and Estelle Gage (Russell Gage); nephews, Mark Helman (Debbie Helman), Andy Helman, Charles Helman (Sally Helman), and Erin Helman (Christine Helman). Pete leaves behind more relatives than can be listed here and countless neighbors who became family. His 80th birthday was celebrated with dozens of these beloved people.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, June 25, 2025, at Holy Spirit Parish, 201 44th Street South, Great Falls, MT. Inurnment and reception will immediately follow.

In lieu of flowers, the family invites donations to your choice of: St. Ann’s Kitchen – St. Ann’s Cathedral 715 3rd Avenue North, Great Falls, MT 59401; Holy Spirit Parish – 201 44th Street South, Great Falls, MT 59405; or The Salvation Army Great Falls – 1000 17th Ave South, Great Falls, MT 59405.

To share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.