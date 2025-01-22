Obituary: Phyllis Lillian (Parks) Wight

Phyllis Lillian (Parks) Wight passed away on Monday, January 20, 2025, after a brief illness. Phyllis was born on July 7, 1934, on her Papa’s birthday in Lewistown, Montana. She grew up in Lewistown with her siblings, Calvin and Gertie.

Phyllis worked at the Judith Theater in Lewistown, where she met her future husband, Jim, while ushering him and his rowdy friends out of the theater. Jim and Phyllis were married on July 26, 1952, in Lewistown and eventually settled in Great Falls where they raised their two children, Kathy and Ken.

Phyllis worked for Grogan Robinson Lumber Company and Great Falls Lumber Company before retiring and pursuing her interests in gardening, cooking, reading, and playing cards. Phyllis was active in the local chapter of Red Hats and loved joining her friends for lunch and drinks.

She is survived by her son, Kenneth (Karen) Wight of Las Vegas, Nevada; and Kathy’s dear friend, Chuck Sluder of Layton, Utah; as well as grandchildren, James Wight, Cathryn (Jay) Stratton, Tami (Ben) Shaw, and David (Rebecca) Johnson; five great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

