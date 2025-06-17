Obituary: Pia Rose Matteucci Schermele

Pia Rose Matteucci Schermele, lovingly known as “Nona,” passed away peacefully on May 9, 2025, at the age of 93, surrounded by the family and love she so generously nurtured throughout her life.

Pia was born on January 24, 1932, in Black Eagle, Montana, the youngest of ten children born to Italian immigrants, Sebastian and Pia Matteucci. Her parents arrived in the United States in 1908 and found a home and strong community in Black Eagle, where they proudly passed down their heritage and values. Pia was shaped by this culture of tradition, resilience, and family, which she carried forward with grace.

She met the love of her life, Bill Schermele, in high school, and they married in 1951. Together, they raised four children and built a life rooted in love, discipline, and laughter. Their marriage lasted 64 years, until Bill’s passing in 2015—a love admired by all who knew them.

She was an avid reader, a devoted Braves baseball fan, and a master gardener. Every spring, she started tomato seeds for the whole family, ensuring each of us had a little piece of her care growing in our gardens. She was deeply faithful and attended Mass as much as she could. She made weekly trips to the public library and enjoyed going to the Great Falls Symphony. One of her greatest joys was making homemade ravioli with her family every Christmas—a tradition she lovingly passed down to the next generations.

Her grandkids remember countless afternoons at her river house—playing in the yard, exploring quiet corners, and admiring the little treasures tucked away in the sunroom. They called it the “magic house,” not because of what was in it, but because of how she filled it—with joy, imagination, and a playful spirit that never faded. Even into her 90s, you could find her on the floor with her great-grandchildren, her laughter and energy as bright as ever.

After Bill’s passing, Pia found comfort in the companionship of nieces, nephews, and extended family—sharing lunches, stories, and regular phone calls that kept her heart full. In her final days, hospice staff affectionately referred to her room as “the fun room,” a reflection of the joy and laughter that always followed her.

Pia is preceded in death by her husband, Bill Schermele; her parents, Sebastian and Pia Matteucci; her siblings, Adeline Moore, Jean Boutilier, Mary Ranieri, Rita Legowick, Paul Matteucci, Gino Matteucci, James Matteucci, Pete Matteucci, and Joseph Matteucci; and her beloved niece, Lori Peck.

She is survived by her four children, Jim (Janice) Schermele, Karen (Ed) Venetz, Greg (Shirley) Schermele, and Kathy (Kent) Funyak; six grandchildren, Dan (Sarah) Schermele, Leslie (Chris) Venetz, Bryan (Liz) Schermele, Nick (Tess) Venetz, Erin (Derrick) Merchant, and Megan (Mark) Schermele; and eight great-grandchildren.

A funeral mass will be held on Thursday, July 10, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Great Falls, followed by a celebration of life at 1106 Ferguson Drive.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.