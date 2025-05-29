Obituary: Randy Ray Miller Sr.

Randy Ray Miller Sr, 68, of Great Falls, passed away on Friday, May 16, 2025. Randy was born on October 29, 1956, in Shelby, Montana to Kenneth and Alice (Lehnerz) Miller. He grew up with three sisters and one brother.

After he graduated from high school he took some college courses. He became a woodcutter in the logging industry and then went to work in construction.

He was married to Sherrill with whom he had two sons. They later divorced. He then married Nita Larson with whom he had two daughters. They later divorced. He met Lisa later in life and they married in 2015.

Randy enjoyed fishing, hunting, hiking, and camping with family and friends. He passed on his love for the outdoors to his family and friends.

He is survived by his wife, Lisa; daughters, Brandy and Katey; sons, Randy Jr and Jed; sister, Kari; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

