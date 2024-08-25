Obituary: Richard L. Beyer

Richard L. Beyer of Great-Falls passed away on August 21, 2024, at the age of 76. Rick was born April 30, 1948, and grew up in Malta, MT. After graduating from Malta High School in 1966, he attended and graduated from Denver Automotive Institute. He then joined the Army and served from 1968-1970.

On March 4, 1973, he married Debbie Boothe in Malta and was married to her for over 51 years. In 1974, he became the owner of Rick's Huskey in Malta and served as president of the local Jaycees there. He was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church and served as a council member. Community service was something very important for Rick and he was involved in countless projects in his community. In 1983, they moved with their 3 daughters to Great Falls where Rick worked for Goodyear Tire, Ford New Holland, and retired from Carquest Auto Parts.

His favorite passion was fishing and included volunteer work for the Great Falls chapter of Walleyes Unlimited, fishing in tournaments, hosting walleye feeds, and teaching his 4 granddaughters how to fish. He also enjoyed bowling, watching and attending Nascar races, working in his garden, playing board games and cards, hunting, and camping.

He is survived by wife, Debbie Beyer; daughters, Runelle (Matt) Davis, Rhonda (Brandon) Jaraczeski, and Raelynne McCurdy; granddaughters, Matteah and Kira Davis, and Rylee and Jersey Jaraczeski; sisters, Betsy (Arnie) Wirth, Bonnie (Harvey) Nichols; brothers, Roger (Bobbie) Beyer and Randy (Jen) Beyer; many nieces and nephews; as well as in-laws, Louise (Mick) Ridenour, Bruce (Denise) Boothe, David (Anne) Boothe, and Nancy (Steve) Wolf.

