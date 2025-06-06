Obituary: Richard Norman Seim

Richard Norman Seim, known to most as Dick Seim, aged 84, of Great Falls, Montana, passed away peacefully at home on December 5, 2024, surrounded by his loving family. Dick, the second son of Obert and Charlotte Seim, was born in Missoula, Montana on September 24, 1940, where he was raised alongside his 2 brothers.

He attended elementary school, junior high, and graduated from Sentinel High School in 1958 where he excelled in sports, achieving notable success in basketball and football. He continued his education at the University of Montana, graduating in 1962 with a degree in Marketing Research. Dick received an honorable medical discharge from The Marine Corp in the summer of 1960, and in June 1962, he married Mary Garrison of Glen, Montana, and they moved to Great Falls in 1963. They enjoyed 62 wonderful years together.

Dick began his career in the insurance industry, working at the Sogard home office in Great Falls and continued in claims for six years. In 1970, he joined the Cogswell Agency in the newly formed real estate department as a residential salesman, eventually specializing in farm and ranch, recreation, and commercial sales. He became a Broker/Owner in 1982 and was part-owner in three agencies over the years before concluding his 47-year career at REMAX of Great Falls. In January 2013, for the first time ever in Great Falls, Dick was one of four local Realtors awarded the National Realtor Emeritus Award.

Dick found his greatest joy spending time with family and friends. Annual family reunions in Whitefish, always teaching anyone to snow and water ski, fish, boat, hunt (birds and big game), and of course, cheer on the Montana Grizzlies! He passed his love for sports onto his three grandchildren and proudly enjoyed watching them compete and being their biggest fan! Dick and Mary also enjoyed travel and were blessed with many trips over the years taking them to Hawaii, Mexico, The Bahamas, a memorable three-generation journey to Norway and England, countless skiing and scuba diving trips, and camping adventures.

Dick is survived by his wife, Mary; son, Scott and wife, Lonnie and grandson, Lane of Great Falls; daughter, Kimberly Friesen and husband Paul, granddaughters Morgan Hardy and husband, Jake, and Karter Friesen, from Windsor Colorado. He was preceded in death by his parents, Obert and Charlotte Seim; brothers, Robert and Keith Seim all from Missoula.

Dick’s kindness and generosity will live on in the hearts of those who were blessed to know him. Please join us for a Celebration of Life, Saturday, June 28, 2025, at Bethal Lutheran Church, Great Falls, Montana at 3:00 p.m. Grizzly attire and/or colors are welcome!

