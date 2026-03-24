Obituary: Rick Michael Hasenkrug

Rick Michael Hasenkrug, life-long resident of Great Falls, Montana, passed away on March 10, 2026. A celebration of life will be held at the Black Eagle Community Center at 11:00 am on May 10, 2026.

Rick was born on November 11, 1957, to Mary (Spragg) and Harold Hasenkrug. He graduated from Great Falls High School in 1976 as senior class president. Rick had a lifelong career in the diesel repair industry, from turning wrenches to managerial roles. He retired in 2022 due to early onset Alzheimer’s. Although a diesel mechanic by trade, he much preferred carpentry. He was quite handy and could build or fix his way out of most any problem thrown at him.

He was a masterful cook. He loved sharing his culinary creations with all his friends and family. He could whip up a meal with whatever was in the kitchen and knew his way around the grill. You would know what we are talking about if you were ever lucky enough to have his stuffed jalapeños.

Rick was always the life of the party. He could entertain with jokes and stories well into the night. So dedicated to his stories, he once wrestled a grizzly bear just for the tale.

He loved golf. He not only drained two hole-in-ones on the course, he found his wife. On May 5, 2006, Rick married Deb, his partner in golf, love, and life until the end. He adored their dogs Bubba (RIP) and Buck.

Whether it was golfing, fishing, chores, or just hanging out, Rick loved being with his boys Chad and Tyler. Watching his grandchildren, Milo and Zoey play always brought him pure joy.

Rick was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Mary (Spragg) Hasenkrug; sister, Debbie (Hasenkrug) Bowen; and brother-in-law, Ed Forsman. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Deb; sons, Chad (Alishia) and Tyler (Kally) Hasenkrug; grandchildren, Zoey and Milo; siblings, Kim (Marie Anne), Kathy, Linda (Bob); and so many more. Rick was loved by many and will live on through all of us.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Alzheimer's Association.

To share condolences, click here to visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.