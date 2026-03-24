Obituary: Rider Wayne Klein

Rider Wayne Klein, 46, passed away on February 5, 2026, from congestive heart failure. He was born on January 8, 1980, to Tom and Anita (Carver) Klein.

Rider was known for his caring nature and heart of gold. He loved spending time with family and friends and was always willing to help others. Rider enjoyed teaching anyone who would listen, how things worked and had a natural talent for figuring things out.

He loved the outdoors, riding dirtbikes, camping trips, family picnics, fishing, going on drives and watching his dad and Uncle Chip race their Starliner’s in Lewistown and Cut Bank. Later getting to see his youngest brother race his Cougar in Cut Bank. Holiday spade tournaments at the kitchen table, birthday dinners, his amazing deviled eggs and crab salad that he didn't have a recipe for but were always delicious. He enjoyed cooking and baking, something he inherited from his mom.

Throughout his life Rider worked many hands-on trades. He painted houses in Washington with his Uncle Teiney and spent time as a ranch hand, landscaper, mechanic, electrician, and plumber. He took pride in being able to fix, build, and understand just about anything.

Rider is survived by his loving parents, Tom and Anita; siblings, Thomas (Stephannie), Amanda (Danny) Rayne, and Chance (Jordyn); uncles Chip and Scott; Uncle Teiney and Aunt Jake; nephews, John and Riley; and nieces, Addison, Brynlee, Lorraine, Harper, and Bonnie. He also leaves behind many cousins and close friends who will deeply miss him.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Lowell and Dorothy Carver; aunt, Annalee Farrier; uncles, Elton and Butch Carver; paternal grandparents, John and Bernice Klein; aunt, Sally Messelt; and uncle, Don Wanstrath; as well as his beloved dogs, Dusty and Bandit

Rider will be remembered for his generous spirit, his curiosity about how things worked and the love he shared with those around him. His memory will live on in the stories, laughter, and lessons he left behind with those who knew and loved him. In the words of his dad, "He was a damn good man."

Rider was laid to rest on his family property surrounded by family and friends. A celebration of life will be held this summer with a date to be determined.

To share condolences, click here to visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.