Obituary: Robert "Bob" Edwin Grayson

With faith in the Resurrection, we announce the peaceful passing of Robert Edwin Grayson, a devoted and loving husband, father, uncle, grandfather, and friend, who was called home to the Lord on May 14, 2025, at the age of 84. Born on February 19, 1941, in Plentywood, Montana, Bob lived a life marked by kindness, humility, and creative generosity.

For 30 years, Bob worked as an airplane mechanic with the Montana Air National Guard in Great Falls, a role that showcased not only his skills but his passion for aviation. He always had a project going with his dear friend Dick Cochran, rehabilitating old flying machines and vehicles.

Bob is survived by his beloved wife of 40 years, Karyl, and by his adored children: Terry (May), Jill, Natalie (Craig), and James (Trista). He is also survived by his cherished brother-in-law, Gregory. He was a proud grandfather to nine grandchildren, and a caring brother to Jeannie, as well as an uncle to two nieces and two nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Miles and Margaret; brother, Gerald; and sister, Sharon.

A funeral liturgy will be offered at St. Ann’s Cathedral on Monday, May 19, at 10:00 AM, with interment to follow at Highland Cemetery with military honors. A celebration of Bob’s life is also being planned for late June.

