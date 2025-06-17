Obituary: Robert (Bob) Ray Richards

With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of our beloved father, grandfather, and friend, Robert (Bob) Richards, who left us on May 30, 2025, leaving behind a legacy of love, laughter, and unwavering devotion to family.

To know him was to smile. He had a rare and beautiful gift—the ability to bring light to any room, no matter the circumstance. His warmth, humor, and endless supply of dad jokes lifted spirits and brought people together, again and again.

He was the foundation and glue of our family, quietly and consistently reminding us—through his actions, his words, and his big heart—that family always comes first. His example shaped who we are, and the strong values he instilled in us will carry on through generations.

Robert was born and raised in Great Falls, Montana, before moving to Idaho and eventually settling down in Johnstown, Colorado.

He is lovingly remembered and deeply missed by his children: Tim Richards and his spouse Kristen Richards; Ben Richards; and Katie Beilby and her spouse Ron Beilby. His legacy also lives on through his four cherished grandchildren: Hunter, Jaelyn, Elsie, and Addie. They were his whole world. He is also survived by his brother Dan Richards and his sister Mary Richards.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.