Obituary: Robert C Rosten

Robert Charles Rosten, 87, of Great Falls, MT, passed away on Wednesday, January 8th, 2025, of natural causes, at the Beehive Assistant Living.

Robert was born March 13th, 1937, in Glenwood, MN, to Ole and Alma Rosten. At 17, he enlisted into the United States Air Force which took him to Vietnam, where he gained his Purple Heart, and received many more medals and awards.

He met the love of his life, Janet Reed, in 1957 while he was stationed in England. They got married and started their family, and they continued their journey to California, Georgia and to MAFB where he retired as a Technical Sergeant and bought a home and stayed to raise their family. He always wanted to support his family, and after the US Air Force, he got a job at the local post office and after over 20 years, he retired from there as well.

Robert is survived by his daughter, Tina (Mike); Son, Steve (Kim); Grandchildren, Brandon (Jody), Billy, Nicole (Brady), Jason; Eight Great Grandchildren, Ethan, Breanna, Hunter, Haley, Madison, Brayden, London, and Lily; and one Great-Great Grandson, Treyton.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.