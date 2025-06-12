Obituary: Robert J Titland Jr.

Robert (Bob) J. Titland Jr., 74, passed away on May 29, 2025, in Great Falls, Montana.

Bob was born on November 18, 1950, in Ephrata, Washington, to Robert J. Titland Sr. and Kathleen Nova Kelly. He graduated from Cut Bank High School and went on to serve in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. After his military service, he settled in Great Falls, Montana.

On August 27, 1983, Bob married Michelle Titland. They shared 42 wonderful years together.

Bob worked as a refrigeration service engineer for White's Refrigeration in Great Falls for 30 years. He also held a plumber and pipefitter degree and traveled for work across Montana, Wyoming, and Washington.

In his free time, Bob enjoyed fishing, hunting, and discovering hidden, off-the-beaten-path places in Montana. He was especially passionate about fishing, firearms, and aircraft.

He is survived by his wife, Michelle Titland of Great Falls; his son, Robert Kelly Titland of Vaughn, MT; his daughter, Ember Beth McCall of Helena, MT; his sisters, Lee Scroggins (Peggy) of Junction City, AR, Susan Foley of Palm Desert, CA, and Sara Tutland of Albuquerque, NM; and his two grandsons, Alexander McCall and Wyatt McCall, both of Helena, MT.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.