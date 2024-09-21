Obituary: Robert Michael Chapman

Robert Michael Chapman passed away on Saturday, September 7, 2024, in Great Falls, Montana at the age of 73. Michael was born on January 19, 1951, to Carol (Porter) Chapman and Zail E. Chapman. He graduated from Great Falls High in the class of 1969.

He married Kelly Kennedy in 1970, and they gave the Chapman family their first grandchild Julia Lynn Chapman. He was employed by Northern Testing Laboratories (NTL) and transferred to the Billings, MT office. In 1973, Michael and Kelly divorced.

While in Billings, he attended Eastern Montana college. Michael met Mary Pat Stiles in 1975. They married in 1976 and moved to Fairbanks, Alaska. Michael worked for the labs at NTL and enjoyed getting to fly from Geo site to Geo site in the Alaska interior. In 1978 they moved to Sitka, Alaska, where Michael and MaryPat had daughter, Delanee Marie in 1979 and son, Samuel Cale in 1981.

In 1984, Michael took a job in Salt Lake City again with NTL and he and the family relocated. In 1986 he and MaryPat divorced.

Michael moved back to Great Falls, Montana in 1992 after the death of his father. In early 1993, Michael started working at Jan-Bar where he met Michelle Schei and her children Jamas, Ezra, and Kaleena. The two continued to date until 2004. Later in 93, Michael was once again back to work at NTL labs in Great Falls.

Some of Michael’s favorite pastimes were riding his motorcycles, enjoying wonderful music, and time with family and friends, especially his grandchildren.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.