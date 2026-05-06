Obituary: Rodney C Hackett

Rodney C. Hackett, passed away on April 27th, 2026, in Great Falls, MT. There are no services planned at this time and cremation has been entrusted to Croxford Funeral Home.

Rod was born on May 17th, 1940, in Great Falls, MT to parents Leslie and Velma. He graduated from Great Falls High School and was a lifelong resident of the community he loved, leaving a lasting impression on everyone who knew him.

He later met his significant other and best friend, Kay Kinzinger, at Little's Lanes downtown Great Falls. Together, they shared many years of companionship and cherished memories.

Rod worked for many years at Malmstrom Air Force Base as a civil servant. He also had an artistic side, working as a glassblower, candle maker, and laser engraver as well as the bowling manager for Elks lodge for many years.

Rod was passionate about his hobbies and accomplishments. In 2025, he was inducted into the Montana State USBC Bowling Hall of Fame, a testament to his dedication and love for the sport.

Rod was deeply involved with the Great Falls Elks Lodge, volunteering in various capacities and showing his unwavering commitment to the organization and its members.

Rod is survived by his best friend and companion, Kay Kinzinger of Great Falls, and his son, Tom McGuire, of Missoula, Montana.

He was preceded in death by his parents

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