Obituary: Roger D. Herman

Posted at 10:02 AM, May 02, 2024
Roger D. Herman passed away on April 16, 2024. Roger was born on July 15, 1944, in Towner, ND to Cecil and Ida.

After graduating high school, he had several different jobs. One was on the oil rigs that brought him to Chester, MT where he met and married Dorothy Herman in 1965.

Roger served 4 years in the Navy. On returning home they moved to Great Falls and Roger worked for the Great Falls Public School District for many years. He loved the outdoors, camping, hunting and fishing.

He is survived by his wife, Dorothy; his sister, Mardel Kuntz; grandchildren, Robert (Nikki) Herman, Stephanie Herman, and Nicholas Gibbs; great- grandchildren, Skyla, Jorod, Josie Herman, Ashanti and Maddie Martinez.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.

