Obituary: Roger R. Hill

Roger R. Hill, aged 76, of Black Eagle, MT died of natural causes in Great Falls, MT in the early morning on Monday, February 24, 2025, surrounded by family. Roger was born on May 2, 1948, to Raymond and Inga Hill in Kenmare, ND. They moved to Black Eagle, MT, then Columbia Falls, MT, and then back to Black Eagle where he stayed.

He attended school in Black Eagle at Collins, West Junior High, and graduated in 1966 from CMR High School in Great Falls, MT. He joined the Navy in 1965 and was honorably discharged in 1971. He had a lot of stories from Japan. He joined the Labor Union in 1971 and retired in 1999. He joined the IBEW Union in 1994 until he fully retired in 2010. He worked for Volk Construction from 1971 to 1986, then Falls Construction from 1986 to 2002, and then Rocky Mountain Contractors from 2002 to 2013. After that, he worked part-time at the mall and did Volunteer work for the Little Shell for his wife.

He married JoAnn Knott in 1969, and they divorced in 1978. He met the love of his life, Colleen Hill, in 1987. They met at the Cartwheel, and softball brought them together. They had a lot of adventures. They made their commitment to each other in 1989, then married in 1990. They formed the Brady Hill Bunch, and then he adopted Tara, Ryan, and Pete in 1991. He loved playing softball and gave 150% when he played, he loved to dive for balls, run the bases, and get dirty. He played until his back would no longer allow it and retired in 2007.

He was always busy doing something. He was a jack of all trades and could build or fix anything. They were constantly working on something to do with their home. Their home was a home to many. They continually had company or someone staying with them. They always held all the family events and gatherings at their home and loved it. He loved playing fantasy football and watching sports. He also loved to play Farmville with his favorite sister-in-law, Cheryle. They loved to instigate each other. He was always full of mischief. and all the kids loved it. He was always the life of the party.

His celebration of life will be held at the Family Living Center at the Montana Expo Park (400 3rd Street NW) on Saturday March 1, 2025, at 1:00 p.m.

