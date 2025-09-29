Obituary: Donna Hill

Donna Hill, 91, passed away peacefully on September 3, 2025, in Great Falls, Montana.

She was born December 27, 1933, in Zurich, Montana, to Alex and MaryJane (Emily) Azure. Donna was raised in Great Falls, where she met the love of her life, Lawrence Hill. They were married on June 18 in Wallace, Idaho, and together shared 68 wonderful years. For more than six decades, Donna and Lawrence made their home in Black Eagle, where they raised their family and built a life filled with love, laughter, and tradition.

Donna dedicated much of her life to caring for others. She worked as a caregiver for Easter Seals, where her kindness and compassion touched many lives. At home, she was happiest in her kitchen or sewing room.

Known for her incredible fry bread and homemade bread, she made sure no one left her house hungry. Donna also lovingly created quilts for her children and grandchildren, gifts that will be treasured for generations. She had a gentle heart for animals as well, always feeding the birds and any critters that found their way to her.

Donna is survived by her children Joe (Ennie) Raya, Jerry Raya, Larry (Lisa) Hill, Vernon (Lisa) Hill, Gary (Danelle) Hill, and Wanda (Dan) Douglas; as well as numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents; brothers Richard, Norman, Alex, and Lee; sisters Eunice and Dorothy; her son Clifford Hill; and grandchildren Larry Jr. and Olivia Jade.

“Our mom was a beautiful soul and will be greatly missed by her children, grandchildren, and many others.”

To share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.