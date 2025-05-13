Obituary: Samuel Clayton Adkins

Samuel “Sam” Clayton Adkins passed away at his residence on May 9th, 2025, in Great Falls, MT. Born to parents Everett and Gladys (Blackburn) Adkins on June 27th, 1958, in Everett, WA, grew up in Granite Falls WA than Sam later graduated from Arlington High School in 1976 and finally ended up in Wenatchee WA where he met his beloved wife Alana, they later married in Coeur D’Alene, ID on July 30th, 1993, and continued a wonderful and loving 31 years of marriage together.

Sam had many employment opportunities over the years, while in high school he worked for John Henken Chevrolet in Arlington WA. He also worked for Mackenzie Castings for a short period of time followed by transporting motor homes from CA to WA. After this he took a break from work to drive to Tennessee, helping his parents move across the country, he then spent the summer with them. Upon his return, Sam began his career, giving nearly 40 years to three Bearing Sales locations.

Sam happily supported and raised two stepchildren. He was a hard-working provider and always took excellent care of his wife, Daughter, son-in-law and grand kids. One of his greatest pleasures was helping his daughter Jill and her husband Matt set up bearing lines in their Hardware Store “The Tool Box” over the last 6 weeks of his life.

Samuel and his wife Alana lived in Great Falls, MT for the last 25 years. He loved traveling to Yuma AZ during the freezing Montana winter months where he had so much fun socializing and making many new friends. He was always up for a bonfire, target shooting, fishing, as well as listening to 60’s and 70’s music but he especially liked Creedence Clearwater.

Samuel is survived by his wife; Alana Adkins, daughter; Jill (Matt) Tranmer, grandchildren; Parker, Addison, and Noah Tranmer. His beloved dog Boomer. And too many great friends to list.

Preceeded in death by his parents; Everett and Gladys (Blackburn) Adkins, and his first beloved dog Lily.

In lieu of any donations the family recommends purchasing any type of local school fundraising such as raffle tickets, cookie dough, and candy bars. A special memory of Samuel is that he would always support our local kids in buying whatever they were selling. So, in his honor if a kid comes to your door with a school fundraiser, buy whatever it is they are selling.

